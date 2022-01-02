Fire erupts at South African parliament building in Cape Town



FILE PHOTO: Flags fly outside Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings FILE PHOTO: Flags fly outside Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

January 2, 2022

(Reuters) – A fire erupted at the South African parliament in Cape Town on Sunday, with media coverage showing flames coming from the roof of the building and a plume of smoke that could be seen from some distance.

The fire was on the third storey of the building and initial reports indicated that it started in the office space and spread towards a gym, said Jean-Pierre Smith, a Cape Town mayoral committee member responsible for safety and security.

The roof area has caught alight and the National Assembly building is on fire, too, Smith said.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla in South Africa, Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Writing by Neil Fullick: Editing by Kim Coghill)