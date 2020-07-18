Fire breaks out at Nantes cathedral in western France



French firefighters battle a blaze at the Cathedral of Saint Pierre and Saint Paul in Nantes, France, July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe French firefighters battle a blaze at the Cathedral of Saint Pierre and Saint Paul in Nantes, France, July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) – Firemen were battling a fire that broke out early on Saturday morning inside the cathedral in the western French city of Nantes, the local fire service said on Twitter.

TV images showed smoke coming out of the 15th century structure. The blaze comes a just over a year after a major fire at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, which destroyed its main spire.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Frances Kerry)