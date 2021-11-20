Fire breaks out near Place de L’Opera in central Paris



People watch as smoke billows from a building affected by a fire near the Opera Garnier in Paris, France, November 20, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

November 20, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – A large fire broke out in a building on boulevard des Capucines, near the Place de L’Opera square in central Paris on Saturday, sending clouds of smoke rising into the air.

“Firemen are intervening, avoid the area,” the Prefecture de Police said in a statement on Twitter.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Benoit Tessier; Editing by Andrew Heavens)