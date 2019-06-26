Fire at chemical plant in southern Spain causes huge cloud of smoke



A cloud of smoke is seen during a fire in a chemical factory in San Roque, near Algeciras, Spain June 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca A cloud of smoke is seen during a fire in a chemical factory in San Roque, near Algeciras, Spain June 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

June 26, 2019

SAN ROQUE, SPAIN (Reuters) – A giant cloud of smoke rose over the town of San Roque near Gibraltar in southern Spain on Tuesday following a fire at a chemical factory in a nearby industrial estate.

Emergency services said the fire was under control by Tuesday afternoon.

The Guadarranque industrial estate where the factory is located was evacuated and one person received treatment for smoke inhalation.

Residents were advised to close windows and doors to keep smoke out, but were not asked to leave.

(Reporting by Jon Nazca; Writing by Sam Edwards; Editing by Kevin Liffey)