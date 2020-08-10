Finland to mandate COVID-19 tests for travellers from high-risk countries



Medical personnel wait for passengers at the coronavirus testing point of Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in Vantaa, Finland August 3, 2020. Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via REUTERS

August 10, 2020

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Finland will introduce mandatory coronavirus tests and quarantines for travellers arriving from certain high-risk countries, the minister in charge said on Monday.

The announcement came after 24 of 157 passengers who arrived on a flight from Skopje in North Macedonia to Turku in Finland on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 following voluntary tests.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Chris Reese)