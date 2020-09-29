Finland orders bars and restaurants to close at 1 a.m.



FILE PHOTO: People enjoy warm summer evening, following eased lockdown measures amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Helsinki, Finland on July 17, 2020. Lehtikuva/Jussi Nukari via REUTERS

September 29, 2020

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Finland’s government decided on Tuesday evening that bars and restaurants across the country would have to close at 1 a.m., while alcohol sales will end at midnight, starting October 8, in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“The information provided by authorities is alarming… the number of infections is rising rapidly,” Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services Krista Kiuru told reporters.

Finland’s public health authority said 149 new coronavirus cases had been reported on Tuesday, among the highest daily numbers in several months.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen,Editing by Franklin Paul)