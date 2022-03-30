Film academy starts disciplinary proceedings against Will Smith



Will Smith walks off the stage after hitting Chris Rock as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.

March 30, 2022

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said on Wednesday its board of governors has initiated disciplinary proceedings against actor Will Smith for slapping presenter Chris Rock at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony.

