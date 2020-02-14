Fiat Chrysler temporarily suspends production in Serbia over China supply disruption



February 14, 2020

MILAN (Reuters) – Fiat Chrysler <FCHA.MI> said on Friday it had temporarily halted production at its Serbian plant over the “availability of certain components sourced in China”.

Planned downtime at the Kragujevac plant in Serbia has been rescheduled, a spokesman for the Italian American automaker said, adding it planned to restart production later this month.

