Pickup trucks, Jeeps drive FCA back into black



FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is seen at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

October 28, 2020

By Giulio Piovaccari and Nick Carey

MILAN/LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. sales of high-margin pickup trucks and Jeeps hauled Fiat Chrysler <FCHA.MI> <FCAU.N> back into the black in the third quarter following pandemic-related shutdowns, and the carmaker on Wednesday reinstated a profit forecast for 2020 that assumes no further disruptions from COVID-19.

FCA said it had available liquidity of 27.1 billion euros ($32 billion) as of September and said that it is on track to launch three new models in its profitable Jeep lineup in 2021.

The Italian-American company and Peugeot manufacturer PSA Group <PEUP.PA> aim to merge by the end of the first quarter of 2021 and EU approval for that tie-up could come by the end of this year.

PSA on Wednesday reported a return to revenue growth in the third quarter for its autos division.

But a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic is clouding prospects for the coming months.

France is bracing for a possible renewed month-long lockdown and protests flared across Italy this week against a new round of government restrictions.

FCA on Wednesday posted adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 2.28 billion euros ($2.7 billion) for the July-September quarter, topping the 1.152 billion forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

“Our record results were driven by our team’s tremendous performance in North America,” CEO Mike Manley said in a statement.

Operating profit rose 26% to a record 2.544 billion euros in North America, with a 13.8% margin versus 10.6% a year earlier.

Adjusted EBIT was slightly positive in Latin America, while the carmaker posted an operating loss in the EMEA and APAC regions and in its Maserati unit.

Milan-listed shares in FCA trimmed losses after the results were released. By 1130 GMT they were down 2.2%, versus a 2.9% fall for Italy’s blue chip index <.FTMIB>.

FCA, which earlier this year withdrew its guidance for the year, forecast a 3-3.5 billion euro adjusted EBIT for 2020, but added that its new guidance assumed no further significant disruptions from COVID-19.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Jason Neely and Keith Weir)