Fiat Chrysler reports 2% drop in annual U.S. auto sales



FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

January 5, 2022

(Reuters) – FCA U.S. LLC reported a drop in U.S. auto sales on Tuesday, as the carmaker grappled with chip shortage issue that forced it to halt production across Europe and the United States.

The fourth largest automaker in the world said annual U.S. sales fell by over 2% to 1,777,394 vehicles from 1,820,636 a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)