Fiat Chrysler postpones shareholders’ meeting and resolution on dividend to late June



FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

April 3, 2020

MILAN (Reuters) – Fiat Chrysler <FCHA.MI> said on Friday it decided to postpone to late June its shareholders’ meeting scheduled for April 16, as a consequence of the continuing coronavirus emergency.

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) said in a statement that the decision on its shareholders’ meeting would result in the postponement of a resolution on the automaker’s planned 1.1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) ordinary dividend on last year’s results.

($1 = 0.9254 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Sandra Maler)