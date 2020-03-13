Fiat Chrysler plant resumes production after 24-hour halt over coronavirus fears



FILE PHOTO: Employees of Fiat SpA work on new car "Panda" at the Fiat plant in Pomigliano D'Arco, near Naples, Italy, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Employees of Fiat SpA work on new car "Panda" at the Fiat plant in Pomigliano D'Arco, near Naples, Italy, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

March 13, 2020

(Reuters) – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV <FHA.MI> <FCAU.N> said production at its assembly plant in Windsor, Ontario, which was halted for 24 hours after an employee contracted the coronavirus, has resumed on Friday afternoon.

“There currently is one employee out on self-quarantine as a precaution because of possible secondary contact,” the company said in a statement.

Starting Thursday afternoon, employees at the plant had refused to work. The company said the Ministry of Labour found the environment to be safe after visiting the plant and there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus at the location.

Fiat said on Thursday an employee had tested positive for COVID-19 at its Kokomo, Indiana transmission plant, but the location would remain open.

The company will delay the reopening of two plants in southern Italy by two days until next Wednesday, having closed them this week to complete actions in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit and Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)