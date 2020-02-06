Fiat Chrysler fourth-quarter lifted by North America business to meet expectations



FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Fiat is seen in Zurich, Switzerland October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Fiat is seen in Zurich, Switzerland October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

February 6, 2020

MILAN (Reuters) – Fiat Chrysler <FCHA.MI> <FCAU.N> said its operating profit matched expectations in the fourth quarter, boosted by strong North American business and better results in Latin America, as it heads to a merger rival PSA <PEUP.PA>.

The Italian American carmaker said on Thursday its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) grew 7.1% to 2.12 billion euros ($2.33 billion) in the final quarter of 2019.

Then result was in line with a 2.11 billion euro forecast in an analyst poll compiled by Reuters.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Stephen Jewkes)