Fiat Chrysler does not see delay in PSA merger, FIOM union says



FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

March 31, 2020

MILAN (Reuters) – Fiat Chrysler <FCHA.MI> did not mention any possible delay in the merger process with France’s PSA <PEUP.PA> during a call with unions on Tuesday, metal workers’ union FIOM said.

“No delay on the merger with PSA was mentioned to us,” FIOM representative Michele De Palma told Reuters, correcting an earlier FIOM statement which said a delay was “certain” given the current situation.

Union representatives held a conference call on Tuesday with FCA’s Chief Operating Officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa Pietro Gorlier to discuss the coronavirus emergency.

De Palma confirmed, however, that FCA said during the meeting that its industrial plan would suffer a delay.

Last week FCA’s controlling shareholder Exor <EXOR.MI> said it expected the merger with PSA would be completed early next year, as initially planned.

FCA was not available for comment.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Valentina Za and Toby Davis)