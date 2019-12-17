Fiat Chrysler board to meet Tuesday on proposed Peugeot deal: sources



FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Fiat and Peugeot are seen in front of dealerships of the companies in Saint-Nazaire, France, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Fiat and Peugeot are seen in front of dealerships of the companies in Saint-Nazaire, France, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

MILAN/PARIS (Reuters) – The board of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV <FCHA.MI> is expected to meet on Tuesday afternoon to consider taking the next steps toward a proposed merger with French automaker Peugeot SA<PEUP.PA>, sources said on Monday.

Peugeot’s board is also expected to meet on Tuesday afternoon, and is expected to consider a memorandum of understanding to formalize a proposed $50 billion combination of the two European automakers, sources have said.

(Reporting By Gilles Guillaume and Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Sandra Maler)