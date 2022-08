OAN Newsroom

Updated 10:29 AM PT – Monday, August 15, 2022

As border states see an influx of illegal immigrants, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to make bold moves, busing many of them to sanctuary cities. One America’s Natasha Sweatte spoke with Jose Nino of Big League Politics to discuss the ongoing feud between Abbott and New York City Mayor Eric Adams and what it all means for the rest of the country.