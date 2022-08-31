Fetterman withdraws from Pa. Senate debate

OAN Newsroom

Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman pulled out of a debate against Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz. In a tweet Tuesday, Dr. Oz confirmed Fetterman would be absent from the September 6 KDKA event. He quoted his communications director, calling Fetterman a liar, liberal and coward.

Fetterman responded to Oz’s remarks by saying he would put his values up against the Republican’s any day of the week, despite withdrawing from the debate. The Democrat claimed he is still trying to recover after suffering a stroke in May.

Dr. Oz has agreed to participate in five debates while the Fetterman camp has yet to accept any of the invitations.