Fetterman withdraws from Pa. Senate debate

NEWTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 11: Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz participates in a Republican leadership forum at Newtown Athletic Club on May 11, 2022 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. In the May 17 Republican primary to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey, front runner Oz, who has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, is facing political commentator Kathy Barnette. A recent Trafalgar Group poll has Oz in front with 24.5 percent of the vote, Barnette in second with 23.2 percent, and former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick in third with 21.6 percent. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

UPDATED 7:44 AM PT – Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman pulled out of a debate against Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz. In a tweet Tuesday, Dr. Oz confirmed Fetterman would be absent from the September 6 KDKA event. He quoted his communications director, calling Fetterman a liar, liberal and coward.

Fetterman responded to Oz’s remarks by saying he would put his values up against the Republican’s any day of the week, despite withdrawing from the debate. The Democrat claimed he is still trying to recover after suffering a stroke in May.

Dr. Oz has agreed to participate in five debates while the Fetterman camp has yet to accept any of the invitations.

