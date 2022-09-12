Fetterman is still quiet about debates with Dr. Oz

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:20 AM PT – Monday, September 12, 2022

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz says his Democrat opponent John Fetterman has yet to respond to his request of a debate. In a recent interview, Dr. Oz emphasized that he is empathetic to Fetterman after he suffered a stroke in May. However, Oz made it clear that either Fetterman is not being honest about his health or he wants to cover up his radical views ahead of the election.

Fetterman has served as Pennsylvania Lt. Governor and he’s been criticized for supporting far-left policies. Dr. Oz says voters of the Keystone State deserve an honest debate between Senate candidates.

“A debate has to be held at a specific time, a specific place, it’s gotta’ be on TV stations, it’s gotta’ have a host,” said Dr. Oz. “He’s given us none of those details. It cannot be imaginary. I’ve agreed to six very specific debates: three in September, the second one was last night (Friday) — he didn’t show up — and three in October. I will do whatever I can to serve the people people of Pennsylvania, but John Fetterman has agreed to zero debates.”

John Fetterman used to say that candidates need to debate. Now, he’s refusing to. Watch: pic.twitter.com/yQnvWWMEUV — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) September 12, 2022

Dr. Oz and Fetterman will face off in November to fill the vacant seat of retiring Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, who is a Republican.