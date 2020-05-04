Ferrari cuts FY guidance due to coronavirus, sees slight drop in core profit



FILE PHOTO: Ferrari Roma is unveiled during its first world presentation in Rome, Italy, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

May 4, 2020

MILAN (Reuters) – Ferrari <RACE.MI> said on Monday it had cut its core profit estimates for the year to reflect the impact of the coronavirus crisis, expected to mainly affect second quarter results.

Ferrari said it now saw its 2020 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) edging down from the previous year to between 1.05-1.20 billion euros.

In February, Ferrari had guided for an increase in 2020 EBITDA to between 1.38-1.43 billion euros.

The company, which on Monday restarted operations at its plants in Maranello and Modena, said its adjusted EBITDA rose 1.9% to 317 million euros ($347 million) in the first quarter, broadly in line with a 322 million euro forecast in an analyst poll compiled by Reuters.

The two plants, both located in Italy’s northern Emilia Romagna region, had been closed since mid-March.

Ferrari shares extended losses after the results were published to stand down 5.3% by 1124 GMT.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Valentina Za)