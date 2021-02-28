Female athlete speaks out against Biden’s LGBTQA+ bill

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:00 PM PT – Sunday, February 28, 2021

A female athlete spoke out on the negative impacts of Joe Biden’s “Equality Act” on women’s sports. In a CPAC interview on Sunday, NCAA athlete Linnea Saltz said she feels women will be watching their own sports from the sidelines if the Biden-backed bill becomes a law.

The act would give men who identify as women the ability to compete in female sports. Saltz said this would discourage women, because it could create an uneven playing field. She added, biological males may have physiological advantages that could prevail over the dedication of women to their sports.

As president, I will make passing the Equality Act a top legislative priority. A Biden administration won’t rest until we truly achieve full equality, and everyone is treated with dignity and respect under the law. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 7, 2019

“Gender identity doesn’t erase physiological differences and that’s just something we have to remember,” Saltz stated.

The athlete went on to say she is looking for proposed solutions that are inclusive to everyone, but do not come at the exclusion of biological women.