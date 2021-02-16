Trending

FEMA, DOD set up mass vaccination sites in Oakland, L.A.

Motorists line up for their COVID-19 vaccine a joint state and federal mass vaccination site set up on the campus of California State University of Los Angeles in Los Angeles,Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

UPDATED 8:47 AM PT – Wednesday, February 17, 202

Federal agencies are pooling their resources to set up mass COVID-19 vaccination sites across the nation. On Tuesday, hundreds of troops were sent to the first two FEMA sites in Los Angeles and Oakland, California.

Officials are targeting areas that are disproportionately affected by the coronavirus with many people flocking to the sites. Additionally, officials are hoping to administer 6,000 doses a day to residents and open up a total of 100 sites in the U.S.

“This is a phased operation that mirrors supply and if there’s other available throughput, such as all the state and local sites out there, the pharmacies, those will be taken into account,” explained Robert Fenton, acting FEMA administrator. “But I want to make sure I had the total amount ready and sent DOD a big enough demand single that if we did need that much in a short period of time, they were ready for the mission.”

FEMA is now looking to open up several sites in Texas and New York.

