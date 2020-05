OAN Newsroom

The president’s executive order will require the Commerce Department to petition the FCC to review section 2(30), part of a 1996 FCC law that shields internet service providers with legal immunity for content posted by third party users. Former FCC counsel Bruce Fein told One America’s John Hines that, regardless of the president’s order, social media giants may have outgrown their protections.