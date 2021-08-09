Fed’s Rosengren says central bank should announce taper plans in September



The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston's President and CEO Eric S. Rosengren speaks during the "Hyman P. Minsky Conference on the State of the U.S. and World Economies," in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford/Files The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston's President and CEO Eric S. Rosengren speaks during the "Hyman P. Minsky Conference on the State of the U.S. and World Economies," in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford/Files

August 9, 2021

(Reuters) – Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said during an interview with the Associated Press on Monday that the U.S. central bank should announce in September that it will start reducing its $120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasury and mortgage bonds in the fall.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Leslie Adler)