Fed’s Powell to update on economy Thursday in webcast statement



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to reporters after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates in an emergency move designed to shield the world's largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus, in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

April 6, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Fed Chair Jerome Powell will give an update on the economy Thursday at 10 a.m. in a webcast sponsored by the Brookings Institution, a Washington-based think tank, the Fed announced on Monday.

It will be the Fed chair’s first public remarks since an appearance March 26 on NBC’s “Today Show.”

