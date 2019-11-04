Fed’s Powell to testify on economy on November 13



FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell holds a news conference following the Oct. 29-30 Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington, U.S., October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

November 4, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify on the economy before Congress on November 13, the congressional Joint Economic Committee said on Monday.

The hearing will be held at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT), the committee said in a statement on its website.

