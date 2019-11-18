Fed’s Mester: U.S. monetary policy ‘in a good spot’



The Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid The Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

November 18, 2019

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (Reuters) – The current stance of monetary policy is appropriate for the U.S. economy and the Federal Reserve should now wait and see how the economy evolves, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Monday.

“We think that policy now is well calibrated to the economy and we are really going to be looking at the data going forward to see whether any adjustment is needed in that policy..so we’re in a good spot,” Mester said during an event held at the University of Maryland.

She is the latest U.S. central bank policymaker to emphasize the Fed is now on hold with interest rates. Mester added that she was not in favor of the interest rate cut the Fed voted in favor of at its last meeting in October but that it was a close call.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)