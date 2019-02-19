Fed’s Mester says she would favor slowing balance sheet trimming



Loretta Mester, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, speaks during an interview in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton Loretta Mester, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, speaks during an interview in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEWARK, Del. (Reuters) – Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester on Tuesday said she would favor slowing the U.S. central bank’s process of shrinking its balance sheet this year.

“I would need slowing,” said Mester, who does not have a vote on the Fed’s rate-setting committee this year but participates in its deliberations.

