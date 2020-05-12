Fed’s Kashkari: ‘We might be in this for a long time’



May 12, 2020

(Reuters) – Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari repeated Tuesday his view that the economy is not likely to bounce back quickly from the coronavirus crisis, and may not fully recover until a vaccine is discovered.

The U.S. government is able to issue large amounts of debt cheaply, and should do so to support the economy, he added in an online interview with Matt Ehlman.

