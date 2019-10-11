Trending

Fed’s Kaplan says U.S. debt issuance top cause of reserves crunch

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan speaks at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco
Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan speaks at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, U.S., October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

October 11, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Friday blamed U.S. borrowing to fund a growing deficit for the liquidity crunch in overnight funding markets that the central bank earlier on Friday addressed with a new program to buy Treasury bills.

“The dramatic increase in Treasury issuance takes liquidity out of the system,” Kaplan said at the Commonwealth Club. “That I think is at the top of the list for reasons we need more liquidity.” The other reason, he said, is post-financial-crisis regulation that forces banks to hold more reserves.

Kaplan said the liquidity issue the Fed is addressing is not a sign of a bigger problem and the action the Fed is taking to address it is technical and separate from monetary policy.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Sandra Maler)

