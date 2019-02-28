Fed’s Kaplan says it will take time to see how much U.S. economy is slowing



February 28, 2019

By Trevor Hunnicutt

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Reuters) – The U.S. economy is slowing and it could take a few months to figure out by how much, supporting the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike holiday through June, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Thursday.

Kaplan also told reporters at an event in San Antonio that the Fed will come to decisions on what to do about its $4 trillion in bonds and other assets in the not-too-distant future, but added that it was a group effort and that he did not want to get ahead of his colleagues.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday said policymakers will stop shrinking the portfolio later this year, ending a process that investors say works at cross-purposes with the Fed’s current pause on interest-rate hikes.

Those plans need to be drafted in a way that will keep bond-buying as a viable tool should it be needed during the next downturn, but he nodded to the fact that there may be political limitations for the Fed in doing so. The Fed introduced the unorthodox policy effort in the aftermath of the financial crisis, when rates hit zero and the Fed’s typical policy tool lost ammunition.

Asked if the balance sheet has capacity today to respond to the next downturn, Kaplan said “the answer needs to be yes.”

In the meantime, the Fed’s decision to pause on rate hikes makes sense in light of an economy that is slowing, Kaplan said earlier at a Real Estate Council of San Antonio meeting.

There are examples in the U.S. Treasury market where some shorter-term bonds yield more than long-term bonds, a fact that points to market skepticism about the direction of the economy, he said.

And he told reporters that, even though unemployment rates were poised to tick down further in 2019, businesses are telling him that they may stop hiring as they grapple with slower economic growth.

Kaplan also said he is open to tweaks to Fed policy that would encourage the central bank to let inflation run a bit over its 2 percent annual target, which it has struggled to meet.

But he said that proposals for how the Fed could meet those targets come with their own challenges, including how to effectively communicate them to the public. Kaplan said he has not made up his mind on the matter.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in San Antonio, Texas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)