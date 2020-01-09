Fed’s Evans says there could be no interest rate changes this year



FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks during a meeting in Madrid, Spain, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks during a meeting in Madrid, Spain, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina

January 9, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve could go through 2020 without altering its current stance of monetary policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Thursday.

“My expectation is we could go through the entire year without rate changes,” Evans said during an economic forecast panel discussion in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Evans supported all three rate cuts the U.S. central bank implemented last year.

