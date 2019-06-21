Fed’s Daly: personal stories ‘valuable’ for policymakers



FILE PHOTO: San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly poses for a photo after a speech at the Commonwealth Club in San Franciso, California, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly, newly returned from a closely watched U.S. rate-setting meeting earlier in the week, did not comment on the economic or policy outlook Friday in prepared remarks for the launch of a podcast series.

The podcasts focus on the “micro-economies” and personal stories of people in far-flung corners of the 10-state region overseen by the San Francisco Fed. They are hosted by Daly and feature interviews she conducted in large part before she became bank president.

The pair released on Friday did not offer any direct insight into Daly’s views on the outlook for the economy or policy.

But the audible attentiveness with which she coaxes people from tiny rural Firebaugh, Calif. to share their stories in those two installments convey an interest in and empathy for workers in America’s diverse labor markets.

The podcasts provide “a forum for people to share their own stories about how they are experiencing our economy,” Daly said in prepared remarks. “That’s valuable information for those of us working in public service.”

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)