Fed’s Bullard says not ready to call for another rate cut: Fox Business



St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture in Singapore October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture in Singapore October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

February 22, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Friday said he was not expecting another rate cut in 2019, but added that the U.S. Federal Reserve will see how the U.S. economy progresses this year.

“We’ve got inflation well under control here and we don’t need to be preemptive in trying to control inflation going forward,” Bullard said in an interview on Fox Business Network.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)