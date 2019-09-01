Federer crushes Goffin to reach last eight



Sept 1, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts after beating David Goffin of Belgium in the fourth round on day seven of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

September 1, 2019

By Rory Carroll

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Roger Federer destroyed David Goffin 6-2 6-2 6-0 on Sunday to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals and keep his bid for a record-extending 21st Grand Slam title alive.

The Swiss third seed fired 35 winners and 10 aces to see off the outclassed Belgian in a speedy 80 minutes on a sunny day at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 38-year-old Federer was at his best when it mattered most, converting nine of his 10 break point opportunities to set up a meeting with Grigor Dimitrov on Tuesday.

The only drama came early when Goffin, seeded 15th, broke Federer to take a 2-1 lead in the first set but the Swiss broke back in the next game and cruised to the finish line.

“Sometimes these scores just happen,” Federer told reporters.

“You catch a good day, the opponent doesn’t, then things happen very quickly.

“I found my groove after a while and was able to roll really. Never looked back. David wasn’t nearly as good as I expected him to be. He was struggling a little bit today. I was able to take advantage of it, and I think that’s the key.”

Goffin was downbeat after his ninth loss in 10 matches against Federer.

“I gave completely,” Goffin told reporters.

“Of course he was great, but I gave the whole match. It’s tough to say. But, yeah, probably my worst match against him.”

(Reporting by Rory Carroll, editing by Ed Osmond)