Federal Reserve lowers community bank leverage ratio



FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue, Washington, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue, Washington, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

April 6, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve announced Monday it was lowering the community bank leverage ratio to 8%, which would gradually rise back to 9% by 2022.

The rule easing was ordered as part of a broad economic relief package approved by Congress in March. Under the new rules, the leverage cap will lower in the second quarter of 2020, rise to 8.5% in 2021, and return to its previous 9% level at the beginning of 2022.

