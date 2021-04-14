Trending

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell takes heat after admitting economy is rigged

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. During an interview broadcast Sunday, April 11, 2021, on CBS' "60 Minutes," Powell said the U.S. economy is poised for an extended period of strong growth and hiring, though the coronavirus still poses some risk. (Al Drago/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:13 AM PT – Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Former Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro recently blasted Jerome Powell as “the worst chair of the Federal Reserve in modern history.”

On Tuesday, Navarro reacted to Powell’s interview on 60 Minutes in which he admitted the system is rigged against every day Americans. He said Powell’s interview is the inside joke of all of corporate media as he blames the country’s money problems on blue collar workers.

Navarro asserted that Powell is doing nothing to help Americans compete in the global economy and is, instead, helping push American jobs overseas.

“The people who control this government think that whenever your wages go up, they’re going to ship our jobs overseas so people can have cheap crap at Walmart,” stated the former trade advisor. “Even though they don’t have a paycheck, they’ve got cheap crap at Walmart.”

Navarro went on to emphasize President Trump’s efforts to support blue collar Americans while suggesting he’s the only modern president to actually care.

