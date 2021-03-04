Federal officials recover 150 missing children in Tenn.

OAN Newsroom

More than 100 children are recovered following a coordinated effort by federal authorities in Tennessee. During a press briefing on Wednesday, the the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced the latest developments in Operation Volunteer Strong working with state and federal resources.

The operation, which began back in fall of 2020, was able to locate 150 missing children of the 240 identified missing children across the state. The children range from three to 17-years old.

Authorities said several children were potential human trafficking victims and at least one other had been kidnapped. Currently, two people in connection to the operation have outstanding warrants while the kidnapping suspect has been arrested.



TBI agents said this is only the beginning of their efforts to help prevent these children from falling into dangerous situations. Meanwhile, the state’s Department of Children’s Services is providing necessary medical and psychological care to those recovered.

NEWS RELEASE: Here are the full details on Operation Volunteer Strong! Thanks for the great teamwork, @TN_DCS and @USMarshalsHQ!https://t.co/Qm7wPcb2QY — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 3, 2021

Additionally, law enforcement has continued to ask for the public’s assistance in helping locate the remainder of missing children through out the state. Officials said all cases are still under investigation.