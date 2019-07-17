Federal Judge blocks citizenship question, prevents delaying census printing process

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:09 AM PT – Wednesday, July 17, 2019

A federal judge in New York signed an order permanently barring the Trump administration from adding a citizenship question to the census.

The decision came Tuesday, days after President Trump gave up on his pursuit of the question on the 2020 questionnaire.

The ruling prevents the administration from delaying the printing process of the census past June 30th.

This follows the Supreme Court’s five-to-four decision rejecting the administration’s argument, instead saying they needed to provide a rationale in line with the evidence in the case.

In other words, the White House can no longer appeal the decision to get the question on the 2020 document.