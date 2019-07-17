Trending

Federal Judge blocks citizenship question, prevents delaying census printing process

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:09 AM PT – Wednesday, July 17, 2019

File photo of an envelope containing a 2018 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident as part of the nation’s only test run of the 2020 Census. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith, File)

A federal judge in New York signed an order permanently barring the Trump administration from adding a citizenship question to the census.

The decision came Tuesday, days after President Trump gave up on his pursuit of the question on the 2020 questionnaire.

The ruling prevents the administration from delaying the printing process of the census past June 30th.

This follows the Supreme Court’s five-to-four decision rejecting the administration’s argument, instead saying they needed to provide a rationale in line with the evidence in the case.

In other words, the White House can no longer appeal the decision to get the question on the 2020 document.

