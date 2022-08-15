Federal Govt. adding 87K IRS agents to payroll

Stefan Mychajliw, OAN Guest Commentator

Updated 7:35 AM PT – Monday, August 15, 2022

The population of Sioux City, Iowa is 85,617.

Jordan-Hare Stadium, home of the Auburn Tigers, seats 87,451.

Eighty-seven-thousand is the same number of IRS agents Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi just added to the federal government payroll.

Ronald Reagan said the most fearful nine words in the English language are: “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”

We live in scary times.

FBI agents raided President Trump’s home.

Now, the IRS is adding 87,000 agents, claiming they’re needed to process claims.

Right. They’re here to help.

Big government exists to extract money from your pocket. If they run out of cash, they print more, regardless of out of control inflation.

Why aren’t politicians hiring that many border patrol agents to stop illegal immigrants from coming to America? These additional IRS agents still surpass the 64,272 total employees in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The fentanyl crisis plaguing every corner of our country is the direct result of drug dealers crossing illegally, killing Americans.

Almost 92,000 people die from overdoses in America every year. Yet instead of hiring 87,000 Border Patrol agents to stop the flow of fentanyl at the border, they added that many IRS agents.

If the Feds have no fear of raiding President Trump, don’t think for one second that you’re not next. I’ll let you know if I’m audited next year for writing this. At least they’ll have more bureaucrats to process my audit faster.