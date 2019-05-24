Federal appeals court fast tracks review of Mazars USA case

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:22 AM PT — Friday, May 24, 2019

A Washington, D.C. federal appeals court is fast-tracking its review of President Trump’s attempts to keep his financial records under wraps.

The White House is appealing a lower court’s decision to block the president from stopping his accounting firm, Mazars USA , from complying with a congressional subpoena.

The House Oversight Committee is agreeing to hold off on its request while the case remains under review.

Judge Neomi Rao, who was nominated to the bench by President Trump to replace Justice Brett Kavanaugh, is on the panel of judges who will hear the case in July.

This sets up the case for possible review by the Supreme Court next year.