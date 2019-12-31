Fed sees small takeup of repo, rates steady for critical year-end



December 31, 2019

By Karen Brettell

(Reuters) – Large banks took only a small portion of the $150 billion on offer at the Federal Reserve’s last overnight repo operation of 2019 and the cost of borrowing was muted on Tuesday, suggesting that the Fed has averted a year-end funding squeeze.

Banks took $25.60 billion in the Fed’s overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operation, which offers funding over the crucial year-end period. The banks also took only a small share of three liquidity operations on Monday.

“It looks like what the Fed did worked,” said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. “The Fed acted out of an abundance of caution, and fortunately the result was a very calm year-end here so far.”

The New York Federal Reserve has been injecting liquidity into the repo market to reduce the chance of funding stress after a flare-up in September sent the cost of overnight loans as high as 10%, more than four times the Fed’s rate at the time. That had caused particular concern about the year-end.

Banks and investors borrow in the repo market to finance asset purchases and other business expenses, but the availability of loans over year-end can dry up as banks pare back risk taking.

The overnight repo rate jumped to 1.90% on Tuesday, before dropping back to 1.65%, which is in line with the Fed’s target fed funds range of 1.50% to 1.75%.

The rate is up from 1.50% late on Monday, but far lower than previously predicted.

Forward repo markets were pricing overnight loans for year-end at 2.50% early on Monday and at around 4% a few weeks ago, according to analysts.

