Fed prepared to respond if inflation, other risks emerge: Clarida



File photo: Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida poses before boarding a bus to tour South Dallas as part of a community outreach by U.S. central bankers, in Dallas, Texas, U.S., February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir File photo: Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida poses before boarding a bus to tour South Dallas as part of a community outreach by U.S. central bankers, in Dallas, Texas, U.S., February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

May 30, 2019

NEW YORK – The U.S. economy is in “a very good place,” but policymakers stand ready to adjust policy if there are signs of a persistent shortfall in inflation or if other developments show risks to the economy, a top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.

“The U.S. economy is in a very good place, with the unemployment rate near a 50-year low, inflationary pressures muted, expected inflation stable, and GDP growth solid and projected to remain so,” Fed Board of Governors Vice Chair Richard Clarida said in remarks prepared for delivery in New York.

Meanwhile, multiple signs point to interest rates being in the right place and an economy as close to the Fed’s goals of maximum employment and stable prices as it has been in 20 years, he said.

The Fed has kept rates on hold this year within a 2.25-2.50% range as markets have increasingly bet that their next move may have to be a cut given tepid inflation pressures and risks from a U.S.-China trade skirmish.

“However, if the incoming data were to show a persistent shortfall in inflation below our 2 percent objective or were it to indicate that global economic and financial developments present a material downside risk to our baseline outlook, then these are developments that the Committee would take into account in assessing the appropriate stance for monetary policy.”

Clarida said the Fed’s policies need to sustain the strong economic trends as long as possible, and that the Fed’s decision to keep rates on hold is based in part on a belief that some of the softness in price increases will prove to be “transitory.” Still, he said people’s expectations of future inflation are at the low end of a range that is consistent with the Fed’s goals.

The Fed has a 2% target for inflation, which it sees as enough to generate strong growth without eroding the value of a dollar too much. The U.S. economy has generally fallen a least a bit short of that goal in recent years.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)