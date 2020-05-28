Fed posts fee schedule for Municipal Liquidity Facility



FILE PHOTO: People walk wearing masks outside The Federal Reserve Bank of New York in New York City, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson//File Photo FILE PHOTO: People walk wearing masks outside The Federal Reserve Bank of New York in New York City, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson//File Photo

May 28, 2020

(Reuters) – The New York Federal Reserve Bank on Thursday posted a schedule of fees to be paid to BLX LLC, the administrative agent for its Municipal Liquidity Facility, the $500 billion borrowing program for states and local governments hurt by the coronavirus outbreak.

The schedule can be found on page 32 of the administrative agent services agreement https://www.newyorkfed.org/medialibrary/media/markets/mlf/MLF-administrative-agent-services-agreement. Other details for the program can be found here https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/municipal-liquidity-facility.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Sandra Maler)