FDA to approve more ‘boosters’ before human trials complete

UPDATED 2:15 PM PT – Sunday, August 28, 2022

The FDA is set to approve yet another ‘booster’ shot for COVID-19 despite human testing not being completed.

According to reports from Sunday, the agency will authorize the next round of boosters before studies show whether it’s safe or efficient for humans. FDA officials claimed that the rush is necessary to ‘protect’ the population from, what they expect to be, another COVID-19 surge in the fall.

The agency did not address the hundreds-of-thousands of injuries and deaths caused by COVID-19 vaccines. FDA Vaccine Chief Dr. Peter Marks spoke on the announcement.

“What we’re hoping to achieve with these boosters is to restore the level of protection toward that which we saw with the original vaccines in which we not only protected against hospitalization and death, but we also protected against symptomatic disease,” explained Marks.

There has been numerous cases of COVID-19 in ‘fully-vaccinated’ patients including in President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, former White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki and in a number of high-profile Democrats.