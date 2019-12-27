FDA raises federal minimum age to purchase tobacco products to 21

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:17 AM PT — Friday, December 27, 2019

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration officially changed the federal minimum age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21. The new minimum age applies to all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and vaping cartridges.

The provision was part of a $1.4 trillion spending package President Trump signed last week, which amended the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (FDCA). It had bipartisan support and was introduced in May by Senators Mitch McConnell and Tim Kaine.

The measure comes amid rising concerns about the effects of vape products and the prevalence of youth nicotine addiction.

According to a recent CDC report, 94 percent of patients studied with vaping-related health problems had vitamin E acetate in their lungs. The majority of those patients reported using THC vapes.

The administration hoped raising the smoking age would limit young people’s access to nicotine filled products and reduce nicotine addiction in youth.

“We have to take care of our kids, so we’re going to have an age limit of 21 or so,” said the president.

19 states across the U.S. – including California, Texas and New York – have already raised the smoking age to 21.

Related: Instagram Bans Influencers From Promoting Vaping Products