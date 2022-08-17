FDA finalizes ruling to improve access to hearing aids

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:46 AM PT – Wednesday, August 17, 2022

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) delivered a historic final ruling that could lower the cost of hearing aids for millions of Americans. The decision on Tuesday would allow those with mild to moderate hearing loss to buy hearing aids without a prescription beginning in mid-October.

The move is expected to lower overall market costs and will be sold online and in stores. This comes as the FDA believes millions of Americans aren’t wearing hearing aids due to the cost and accessibility.

“With the over-the-counter market, these devices are intended for adults only with mild to moderate hearing loss that is self-perceived,” explained Barbara Kelly, Executive Director of the Hearing Loss Association of America. “So this is a brand new avenue that was not even opened before, because traditionally you go to a hearing health care specialist or an audiologist or even a doctor to get a prescription for a hearing aid.”

https://t.co/ALDrMKLoDX@AARP talks to HLAA @ the new #hearingaids soon to be available w/o a prescription. They're not for everyone, but it's an exciting new step to inspire innovation and attention to #HearingHealth! — Hearing Loss Assoc. (@HLAA) August 17, 2022

Those who have more severe hearing loss will still need a prescription.