FDA finalizes ruling to improve access to hearing aids

FILE - Kim M. Smith, leader of the Utah Deaf Hospital Rights movement and president of the Utah Association of the Deaf, brushes her hair away from her hearing aid as she poses for a portrait Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Alta View Hospital in Sandy, Utah. Millions of Americans may be able to buy hearing aids without a prescription by this fall, under a long-awaited rule finalized Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, that's intended to make the devices more accessible to people with hearing problems. The Food and Drug Administration said the new regulation cuts red tape by creating a new class of hearing aids that don't require a medical exam, a prescription and other specialty services. Instead the devices will be sold online or over-the-counter at pharmacies and other retail stores. (Isaac Hale/The Daily Herald via AP, File)

UPDATED 7:46 AM PT – Wednesday, August 17, 2022

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) delivered a historic final ruling that could lower the cost of hearing aids for millions of Americans. The decision on Tuesday would allow those with mild to moderate hearing loss to buy hearing aids without a prescription beginning in mid-October.

The move is expected to lower overall market costs and will be sold online and in stores. This comes as the FDA believes millions of Americans aren’t wearing hearing aids due to the cost and accessibility.

“With the over-the-counter market, these devices are intended for adults only with mild to moderate hearing loss that is self-perceived,” explained Barbara Kelly, Executive Director of the Hearing Loss Association of America. “So this is a brand new avenue that was not even opened before, because traditionally you go to a hearing health care specialist or an audiologist or even a doctor to get a prescription for a hearing aid.” 

Those who have more severe hearing loss will still need a prescription.

