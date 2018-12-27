FDA chief to meet e-cigarette makers amid crackdown



December 27, 2018

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to meet top-level executives of e-cigarette makers, the agency’s chief said on Thursday, hinting that some companies seem to be backing away from commitments related to youth’s access to e-cigarettes.

“There’s no reason manufacturers must wait for FDA to forcefully address the epidemic. Yet some already appear to back away from commitments made to the FDA and the public,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said https://twitter.com/SGottliebFDA/status/1078304963078574080 on Twitter.

In November, the FDA announced sweeping restrictions on flavored tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes popular among teenagers, and restricting sale of fruity or sweet flavors at retail outlets.

Tobacco giant Altria Group Inc <MO.N> and Juul Labs Inc, among other e-cigarette makers, have said that they supported efforts to limit access to e-cigarettes.

In a rare move last week, the U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams issued an advisory urging aggressive steps against e-cigarette use among teens, which he said has become an “epidemic”.

