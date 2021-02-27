FDA approves Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:30 PM PT – Saturday, February 27, 2021

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for a third safe and effective vaccine to help us defeat the COVID-19 pandemic: the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — putting us one step closer to overcoming the virus and getting back to our loved ones. — White House COVID-19 Response Team (@WHCOVIDResponse) February 27, 2021

The vaccine will be the first to require only one shot, instead of two. It has shown to be around 67 percent effective, but experts have said the practical efficacy of the vaccine is practically the same as the other approved shots.

Today, FDA issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the third vaccine for the prevention of #COVID19 caused by SARS-CoV-2. The EUA allows the vaccine to be distributed in the U.S for use in individuals 18 years and older. https://t.co/QooSCJWSX0 pic.twitter.com/MWcCdt5n9U — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) February 27, 2021

About four million doses are expected to be shipped starting on Monday.

Johnson & Johnson expects to provide 20 million doses by the end of March, with another 100 million by summer.