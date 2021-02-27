Trending

FDA approves Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:30 PM PT – Saturday, February 27, 2021

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

The vaccine will be the first to require only one shot, instead of two. It has shown to be around 67 percent effective, but experts have said the practical efficacy of the vaccine is practically the same as the other approved shots.

About four million doses are expected to be shipped starting on Monday.

Johnson & Johnson expects to provide 20 million doses by the end of March, with another 100 million by summer.

