FCC votes to ban overseas caller ID spoofing

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:11 AM PT — Friday, August 2, 2019

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is expanding its efforts to combat overseas robocalls and caller ID spoofing. The regulator voted Thursday to extend a ban on calls coming from abroad that use fake caller information for malicious purposes.

The rule is designed to encourage U.S. phone companies to block suspicious call traffic from abroad, and help law enforcement punish international scammers. FCC chairman Ajit Pai offered tips to consumers on how to best handle these unwanted calls from abroad.

“Consumers shouldn’t answer the phone if they aren’t sure who’s calling…legitimate callers, of course, will leave you a voice mail if they want to,” he explained. “If you do answer a call, don’t give out any personal information.”

Analysis say spoofed calls from unknown numbers are the number one consumer complaint to the FCC with over 200,000 complaints each year.