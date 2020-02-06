FCA CEO: China disruptions could threaten production at a European plant within two-four weeks



DETROIT (Reuters) – Disruptions to auto parts production caused by the deadly virus outbreak in China could threaten production at one of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s European plants within two to four weeks, Chief Executive Mike Manley told Reuters.

FCA so far has not reported production shutdowns at plants outside China related to the virus outbreak. Chinese auto parts and assembly plants have extended previously planned New Year’s shutdowns through Feb. 9, and some have pushed the shutdowns out further.

If the disruptions to production and shipment of auto parts get worse, Manley said FCA could potentially see a risk to production at a European plant within by the end of February or early March. FCA did not identify which plant could be affected.

